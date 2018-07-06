Sentiments Shift On GMOs As Federal Labeling Law Gets Ironed Out

Live call-in discussion: New research out of UVM shows that Vermont's GMO labeling law affected consumer sentiment in an unexpected way: it actually decreased consumer opposition to GMOs in food. We're talking about these results and getting an update on the progress of the federal labeling law, including how it's being determined what the national labels will look like.

We're joined by Jane Kolodinsky, chair of the community development and applied economics department at UVM. She's the co-author of the study: Mandatory labels can improve attitudes toward genetically engineered food.

Also by Alan Bjerga, who reports on food and agriculture for Bloomberg.

Post your questions and comments on GMO labeling below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, July 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.