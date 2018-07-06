Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Sentiments Shift On GMOs As Federal Labeling Law Gets Ironed Out

By & 30 minutes ago
  • One of the label options being considered for the federal GMO labeling law. We're talking about public sentiment towards GMOs and the latest on the national law.
    USDA

Live call-in discussion: New research out of UVM shows that Vermont's GMO labeling law affected consumer sentiment in an unexpected way: it actually decreased consumer opposition to GMOs in food. We're talking about these results and getting an update on the progress of the federal labeling law, including how it's being determined what the national labels will look like.

We're joined by Jane Kolodinsky, chair of the community development and applied economics department at UVM. She's the co-author of the study: Mandatory labels can improve attitudes toward genetically engineered food.

Also by Alan Bjerga, who reports on food and agriculture for Bloomberg.

Post your questions and comments on GMO labeling below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Monday, July 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Vermont Edition
Food & Agriculture

Related Content

UVM Study Finds Labeling Reduces Opposition To GMO Foods

By Jun 29, 2018
A bag of potato chips with a GMO label.
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

A new study from the University of Vermont shows that opposition to foods containing genetically modified ingredients in Vermont actually decreased after the state implemented mandatory GMO labelling.

President Signs National GMO Labeling Law, Nullifying Vermont Law

By Aug 1, 2016

President Barack Obama signed the federal GMO labeling law on Friday. The national law mandates that food manufacturers label most foods with GMO ingredients. 

As Labeling Law Goes Into Effect, Vermont Farmers Divided On Value Of GMO Crops

By Jul 5, 2016
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

Vermont has became the first state in the nation to require special labeling for foods made with genetically modified ingredients. But even as lawmakers enact new GMO regulations, this state’s agriculture sector is wholeheartedly embracing the use of GMO crops. And a new report suggests that the use of herbicides has gone up drastically as a result.