Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

With Session Underway, Senate President Tim Ashe Outlines Priorities

By & 9 hours ago
  • Senate President Tim Ashe joins
    Senate President Tim Ashe joins "Vermont Edition" to discuss his legislative priorities, including a $15 minimum wage and paid family leave.
    Emily Alfin Johnson / VPR

Raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years is one of Senate President Tim Ashe's top priorities for this legislative session. Sen. Ashe joins Vermont Edition to discuss this and other key issues.

Among Ashe's other priorities are promoting property tax reform, paid family leave, a sustainable funding source for water quality and the proposed carbon tax.

Post your questions or comments for Senator Ashe here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 19, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Tim Ashe
VPR News

Related Content

Senate President Tim Ashe Says $15 Minimum Wage A 'Personal Priority' For 2018

By Nov 28, 2017
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says finding ways to reduce the cost of prescription drugs is a top priority for him in the new session
Angela Evancie / VPR FILE

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour will be one of his top priorities for the 2018 legislative session.

Senate President Tim Ashe Makes Lower Drug Prices A Top Priority For The New Session

By Jan 2, 2018
Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe says finding ways to reduce the cost of prescription drugs is a top priority for him in the new session
Angela Evancie / VPR FILE

Lawmakers return to Montpelier on Wednesday to tackle a number of key issues during the 2018 session. One bill that will receive close scrutiny could significantly reduce the cost of prescription drugs for all Vermonters.

Checking In With Senate President Tim Ashe As Legislative Session Nears A Close

By Vermont Edition Apr 21, 2017

The end of the 2017 legislative session is on the horizon, but there are still some bills that remain up in the air. Senate President Pro Tempore Tim Ashe joined Vermont Edition on Friday to talk about a range of topics, including the state budget, marijuana legalization, paid family leave, the minimum wage and more.