With Session Underway, Senate President Tim Ashe Outlines Priorities

Raising the state minimum wage to $15 an hour over a period of years is one of Senate President Tim Ashe's top priorities for this legislative session. Sen. Ashe joins Vermont Edition to discuss this and other key issues.

Among Ashe's other priorities are promoting property tax reform, paid family leave, a sustainable funding source for water quality and the proposed carbon tax.

