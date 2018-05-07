As Session's End Looms, Future Of Minimum Wage, Paid Family Leave Hang In The Balance

Democratic lawmakers in Vermont have been working hard on two big policy initiatives this session. One bill would raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. The other would establish a paid family and medical leave program for most employees.

But as the end of the session nears, both of those bills may suddenly be in jeopardy.

Where things stand

S.40 — "An act relating to increasing the minimum wage"

A personal priority of Senate Pro Tem Tim Ashe. Referred to the House Appropriations Committee, April 25. At this time it's unclear if the House has the votes to pass this bill.

Find out more about S.40 here.

Which brings us to...

H.196 — "An act relating to paid family leave"

Reported without recommendation by the Appropriations Committee in the Senate, May 7. This bill is being used as leverage to get House leadership to whip the votes to be able to pass S.40. It looks very possible that if the House can't pass S.40, the Senate will walk away from both.

Find out more about H.196 here.