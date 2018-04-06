Related Program: 
VPR News

Settlement Reached In Deerfield Wind Blasting Complaint

By 42 minutes ago
  • The wind turbines in Searsburg are seen over Harriman Reservoir in southern Vermont.
    The wind turbines in Searsburg are seen over Harriman Reservoir in southern Vermont.
    courtesy, Avangrid Renewables

A landowner who said his property was damaged by blasting at a nearby wind power facility has reached a settlement with developers.

Francis Candiloro of Searsburg filed the complaint against the Deerfield Wind project in July 2017.

The state opened an investigation into Candiloro’s claim in November.

The 15-turbine Deerfield Wind project is owned by Avangrid Renewables, a U.S. division of the international energy company, Iberdrola Renewables.

Deerfield Wind’s state permit required the company to develop a blasting plan and protect nearby landowners.

Candiloro claimed that contractors failed to visit his property before the blasting began, as was required in the state permit, and his property sustained damage while construction was taking place.

According to the hearing officer’s report that was issued this week, the two sides reached a settlement and the state investigation has been closed.

Details on the confidential settlement were not released. The hearing officer’s report says the company did not admit to any wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement.

The 15-turbine wind project in the Green Mountain National Forest is the first commercial wind development on U.S. National Forest Land.

The turbines went online in December 2017.

Tags: 
VPR News
Energy
Environment
Public Utility Commission

Related Content

State Opens Investigation Into Blasting At Deerfield Wind Site

By Nov 9, 2017
courtesy, Avangrid Renewables

The Public Utility Commission has opened an investigation into blasting that was conducted at the Deerfield Wind project.

Vermont Gas Agrees To Independent Review Of Pipeline Construction

By Mar 27, 2018
Exterior of the Vermont Gas building.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

In response to detailed allegations about safety shortcuts, Vermont Gas Systems has agreed to an independent review of its Addison pipeline project.

After Agreement Over Bear Habitat, Deerfield Wind Project Will Move Forward

By Aug 11, 2016
Vermont ANR

A commercial wind project in southern Vermont that's been delayed for seven years is finally moving ahead.

PSB Sets Interim Sound Standards For Wind Power

By Jul 28, 2016
Toby Talbot / AP

The Public Service Board on Thursday issued interim noise standards for commercial and small scale wind projects.