Related Program: 
VPR News

Several Bumblebee Species Have Disappeared Or Declined In Vermont, According To New Study

By 1 hour ago
  • A bee flies near a pink flower.
    A new study by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the University of Vermont found several of the state's native bee species have disappeared or are in decline.
    Jane Lindholm / VPR File

About half of Vermont's native species of bumblebees have disappeared or are in serious decline — that's a principal finding of a new study out this month by the Vermont Center for Ecostudies and the University of Vermont.

The study found that possible reasons for the decline include changes in land use, the introduction of non-native bee species, pesticide use and climate change.

Kent McFarland, a conservation biologist with the Vermont Center for Ecostudies, co-authored the new research. He said bees thrive in grasslands, and as the state has re-forested and developed, that's limited bee habitat.

McFarland said the decline of bumblebee species could be slowed by changes in land management.

"Stop mowing so much in some places if we don't have to, leaving strips unmowed, having ... wildflower plantings along roadways — all these kind of things really help bees," McFarland said.

A group of pesticides known as neonicotinoids has also been harmful to bees. McFarland said cutting the use of those pesticides could help the bee population.

VPR's Henry Epp spoke with Kent McFarland of the Vermont Center for Ecostudies. Listen to their conversation above.

Tags: 
VPR News
Energy & Environment
Wildlife

Related Content

'Aggression, Fighting And Pheromones': Rare 'Cuckoo' Bumblebee Spotted In Survey

By & Jul 18, 2018
Fernald's Cuckoo Bumblebee, Bombus fernaldae, spotted by a Vermont iNaturalist user in July 2018.
beeboy / iNaturalist

Researchers are surveying bumblebees at four northeast National Wildlife Refuges in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maine and Vermont this summer. During the Vermont survey in the Missisquoi National Wildlife Refuge in Swanton, surveyors say they made an unusual find: a bumblebee that's only been seen twice before in Vermont.

To Bee Or Not To Bee: Becoming A Beekeeper

By & Aug 3, 2017
Even public radio hosts keep bees! We're talking about the ins and outs of beekeeping.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

After Sherlock Holmes retired from detective work, he became a beekeeper, so you know it's got to be a pretty cool hobby. We're talking about the ins and outs of backyard beekeeping.

How Do Bees Make Honey And Why Do They Sting?

By & Aug 18, 2017
Honeybees work together to store up honey to survive the winter. Honey is concentrated nectar from flowers.
Jane Lindholm / VPR

Why do bees pollinate? How do bees make honey? Why do bees have stingers? Why do bees die when they sting you? What's the difference between a bee and a wasp? Does honey have healing properties? Vermont farmer and beekeeper John Hayden of The Farm Between answers all of your bee questions! And we learn about one curious kid's app, which he hopes will help save pollinators.

Building Bee Resilience, One Queen At A Time

By Jun 27, 2017

Honey bees have been having a tough time lately. Pests and disease have plagued many hives, killing off the pollinators and forcing people looking to save the bees to get creative.