Sewage Overflows Surge With April Rains

By 12 minutes ago
  • A law passed in 2016 requires cities and towns to put up signs in areas where their sewage systems may overflow into public waters.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR File

April showers bring hundreds of thousands of gallons of untreated water into Lake Champlain, it turns out.

According to data reported to state regulators, there have been a dozen sewage overflows so far in April.

The overflows happen because some sewage systems in Vermont – known as Combined Sewer Systems – are designed to collect and treat both sewage and storm runoff. That infrastructure gets overloaded in heavy rains and releases some of the waste without treating it; the alternative is allowing waste to back up into homes and businesses.

In the early hours of April 1, high flows caused the Burlington sewage plant to release more than a million gallons of water with elevated levels of E. Coli.

The system in Saint Albans City also released more than a million gallons of sewage and stormwater on Thursday.

Rutland has had five overflows this month totaling more than 335,000 gallons of untreated water.

Officials say the overflows are a problem, but they're expensive to reduce and prevent, and those fixes have to compete against other water quality efforts for the limited funding that's available.

