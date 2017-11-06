Sharing Stories And 'Breaking Bread' With King Arthur Flour's Head Baker

Live call-in discussion: Before he become head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City. Now the baker and author is sharing his expertise and answering questions for aspiring bakers.

Calling on his youth in the Ozarks of Arkansas, Philip's book—part memoir, part cookbook—tells how a combination of family history and a passion for "work, experience, and craft" drew him to becoming a professional baker and settling in Vermont.

Philip joins Vermont Edition to discuss his new book, Breaking Bread: A Baker's Journey Home in 75 Recipes, to share recipes he's collected from professional chefs to time-tested staples learned from his mother and grandmother, and to answer your baking questions.

Broadcast live on Monday, Nov. 6 at 12 p.m.; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.