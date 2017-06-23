Related Program: 
'Shark Pools' And 'Gold Towns': 20 Years Later, Act 60's Impact On Education And Equity

  • Eleven year old Katherine Stevens, right, and nine year old Austin Anderson, listen to arguments in Vermont Superior Court, in Hyde Park, Oct. 22, 1997. The two children were part of a lawsuit challenging Act 60, by schoolchildren in Stowe.
    Eleven year old Katherine Stevens, right, and nine year old Austin Anderson, listen to arguments in Vermont Superior Court, in Hyde Park, Oct. 22, 1997. The two children were part of a lawsuit challenging Act 60.
    Toby Talbot / AP

Live call-in discussion: Twenty years ago, Act 60 reshaped Vermont's education system. Designed to tackle inequality in education spending among towns, the legislation divided communities and made national headlines. Vermont Edition looks back at that debate, and at Act 60's legacy in today's battles over education and equity.

Guests

 

Broadcast live on Monday, June 26, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

