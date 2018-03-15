She's From Jersey. She Tends Jerseys. She Says Vermont Dairy Regulations Make A Hard Job Harder

Lisa Kaiman operates Jersey Girls Dairy in Chester, and the farm comes by its name honestly: Kaiman is originally from New Jersey, and she tends a herd of Jersey cows. Like many small dairy farmers, she says the job isn't easy. But she also says Vermont's dairy regulations don't make it any easier.

Vermont Edition producer Ric Cengeri visited Kaiman's farm to learn about how she's built her farm around "cow comfort and cow behavior," how she's embraced adding value to her dairy products and how - she says -state regulations for dairy farms large and small make for a business fraught with struggle.

