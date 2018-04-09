Related Program: 
The Shift: Collecting School Taxes From Paychecks Instead Of Property

By & 1 hour ago
  • The Vermont Legislature is looking for ways to shift the educational fund burden from property taxes to income taxes. H.911 includes legislation that would spell out how that can be accomplsihed.
    ParkerDeen / iStock

Live call-in discussion: Ask any legislator in Montpelier and they'll probably agree that getting the state's education funding model right could be their most difficult task. Now a bill passed by the House sets about shifting some of the burden of paying for our schools from property taxes to income taxes.

House Ways and Means Chair Janet Ancel, Senate Finance Chair Ann Cummings and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom discuss the new bill (H.911) and how it might meet goals of simplicity, equity and transparency. The bill proposes changes to Vermont’s personal income tax code.

Post your questions or comments about education financing below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

