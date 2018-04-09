The Shift: Collecting School Taxes From Paychecks Instead Of Property

Live call-in discussion: Ask any legislator in Montpelier and they'll probably agree that getting the state's education funding model right could be their most difficult task. Now a bill passed by the House sets about shifting some of the burden of paying for our schools from property taxes to income taxes.

House Ways and Means Chair Janet Ancel, Senate Finance Chair Ann Cummings and Tax Commissioner Kaj Samsom discuss the new bill (H.911) and how it might meet goals of simplicity, equity and transparency. The bill proposes changes to Vermont’s personal income tax code.

Post your questions or comments about education financing below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast on Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.