Should Non-U.S. Citizens Be Allowed To Vote In Local Elections?

Live call-in discussion: There was a time when non-U.S. citizens could vote in elections where they resided in this country. But anti-immigrant feelings in the late 19th and early 20th century changed that. Winooski and Montpelier are now exploring ways to allowing their non-citizen residents to vote in local elections.

We speak with Winooski city councilor Eric Covey and Rob Rober, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, to hear the pros and cons of this idea.

And we talk with Winooski resident Lauren Sampson, a Canadian citizen, to get her perspective.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.