Should Non-U.S. Citizens Be Allowed To Vote In Local Elections?

By & 3 hours ago
    Winooski and Montpelier are exploring provisions that would allow their residents who aren't U.S. citizens to vote in local elections.
    Jessamyn West / Flickr

Live call-in discussion: There was a time when non-U.S. citizens could vote in elections where they resided in this country. But anti-immigrant feelings in the late 19th and early 20th century changed that. Winooski and Montpelier are now exploring ways to allowing their non-citizen residents to vote in local elections.

We speak with Winooski city councilor Eric Covey and Rob Rober, president of the Ethan Allen Institute, to hear the pros and cons of this idea.

And we talk with Winooski resident Lauren Sampson, a Canadian citizen, to get her perspective.

Post your questions or comments below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, Aug. 29, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Winooski Residents To Consider Voting Rights For Non-Citizens

By Aug 24, 2018
Looking over the Winooski River to a building on a cloudy day.
Angela Evancie / VPR

Residents in Winooski will be voting on more than just political candidates in November.

The Winooski City Council voted Monday to put a proposed charter change on the ballot that would give non-U.S. citizens the right to vote in municipal elections.

Advocates Hope To Re-Introduce Noncitizen Voting Issue Next Year

By Mar 9, 2015
Oliver Parini for VPR

On Town Meeting Day, Burlington voters rejected a ballot item to give non-U.S.citizens the right to vote in local elections. But advocates hope to re-introduce the issue next year.

The idea of noncitizen voting in Burlington has been bubbling since the early 2000s, but failed to garner enough support from city officials.

But this year, despite support from Mayor Miro Weinberger and a majority of city councilors, the measure failed approximately 58 percent to 42 percent at the polls.