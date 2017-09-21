Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Should Vermont Teachers Be Allowed To Strike?

By & 19 minutes ago
  • Teachers picketed outside the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes in Burlington on Sept. 14. A new bill to be considered during the 2018 session would prohibit teachers from striking in Vermont.
    Teachers picketed outside the Sustainability Academy at Lawrence Barnes in Burlington on Sept. 14. A new bill to be considered during the 2018 session would prohibit teachers from striking in Vermont.
    Taylor Dobbs / VPR

Live call-in discussion: More than half of the states in the U.S. prohibit teachers from striking. Should Vermont join them?

A new bill that will be considered by Vermont lawmakers during the 2018 session would add Vermont to the list of 37 states that do not let teachers go on strike. The bill would also prohibit a school board from imposing a contract, but does not include any provisions in the event that the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

We're joined by Burlington Rep. Kurt Wright, the bill's sponsor, as well as by Vermont-NEA President Martha Allen and by Neil O'Dell of the Norwich school board and the Vermont School Boards Association.

Should lawmakers prohibit Vermont teacher from going on strike? Weigh in below, email vermontedition@vpr.net or join us live on Friday, Sept. 22 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Education
Vermont Legislature

Related Content

With Tentative Deal, Burlington Students Head Back To School Wednesday

By & Sep 19, 2017
Henry Epp / VPR

After four school days on strike, Burlington teachers and the city's school board announced Tuesday evening they had reached a "tentative" deal that would allow classes to resume Wednesday.

Cause For Concern? Vermont Students Faring Worse On Test Scores

By & Sep 19, 2017
Vermont's latest assessment scores showed a drop in math at every grade level tested and at all but two in English.
Lucentius / iStock

The report card is in, and we didn't do well. In the results from the 2016-17 Smarter Balanced Assessment test, Vermont students' average scores dropped at every grade level tested (3rd through 8th and 11th) in math and all but one grade in English.

Lyndon State College Facing NCAA Sanctions

By Sep 20, 2017
Lyndon State College is facing yet-to-be-specified NCAA sanctions for improperly awarding sports-related scholarships.
Amy Kolb Noyes / VPR

Lyndon State College is facing National Collegiate Athletic Association sanctions for improperly awarding sports leadership scholarships up until last spring.