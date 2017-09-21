Should Vermont Teachers Be Allowed To Strike?

Live call-in discussion: More than half of the states in the U.S. prohibit teachers from striking. Should Vermont join them?

A new bill that will be considered by Vermont lawmakers during the 2018 session would add Vermont to the list of 37 states that do not let teachers go on strike. The bill would also prohibit a school board from imposing a contract, but does not include any provisions in the event that the two sides cannot come to an agreement.

We're joined by Burlington Rep. Kurt Wright, the bill's sponsor, as well as by Vermont-NEA President Martha Allen and by Neil O'Dell of the Norwich school board and the Vermont School Boards Association.

Should lawmakers prohibit Vermont teacher from going on strike? Weigh in below, email vermontedition@vpr.net or join us live on Friday, Sept. 22 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.