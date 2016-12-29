Sidney Bechet On New Year's Day

We welcome in 2017 with (among many other things) dixieland jazz, Malian soul, shape-note singing, Vermont-made Syrian music, Quebecois vocal harmonies, and Chicago blues....may it be a happy new year for us all!

This program will air on Sunday, January 1st from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

Willa Mamet and Paul Miller will be playing at the Whammy Bar in Calais on Tuesday January 3rd at 7 p.m.

Dana and Susan Robinson will perform at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday January 7th at 7 p.m. The Robinsons will also be playing at the Palmer St. Coffeehouse in Plattsburgh on Friday January 6th at 7:30 p.m.

The folk duo the Brother Brothers will be in concert at the Ripton Community Coffee House on Saturday, January 7th at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 7.

The Monadnock Folklore Society presents the Peterborough, NH First Saturday Contra Dance on January 7th, featuring Steve Zakon-Anderson calling with the band Polaris. Dancing begins at 8 p.m. There will also be a free jam session for beginning and intermediate musicians at 6:30 and a workshop for new dancers at 7:30.

Village Harmony Alumni Ensemble, led by Larry Gordon and Gideon Crevoshay, sings in Tinmouth Tuesday, January 3rd, 7 pm at Tinmouth Community Church.

A lively afternoon of music will be presented at the Nelson, NH Town Hall on Sunday January 8th at 2 p.m. Samuel Foucher along with the sibling duo Liz and Dan Faiella will be performing. These young musicians play traditional New England and Celtic music on accordion, fiddle, low whistle and guitar.

Vermont musician Charlie Messing will be performing solo at Radio Bean in Burlington on Monday January 2nd at 7 p.m.

The Derby Line Shape Note singers are having their holiday Decadent Dessert Singing on Sunday, January 8th at 3 p.m. at the Unitarian Church Hall in Derby Line. All are welcome. Loaner Sacred Harp books are available. The singing will be followed by a pot luck supper with a focus on dessert. For more information please contact Troad at 819-657-4703 or email themaplefarm@gmail.com

On Friday, January 6th Caffe Lena in Saratoga Springs will present Red Tail Ring along with Evie Ladin & Keith Terry. The show begins at 8pm