Significant Songs: What Music Held Meaning For You In 2017?

It's almost time to take down that 2017 calendar, but before Vermont Edition takes a break ahead of the new year, it's time for the annual music show.

We had such amazing submissions last year, so we again want to know: what song tells a story about the past year for you? It doesn't need to be a new song from 2017, but rather any song that happened to speak to you in the last twelve months.

Did you get married this year and dance the night away to a tune you'll always remember? Did you psych yourself up for a career change with a special soundtrack? Maybe you dealt with personal struggles this year, but found comfort from a certain song.

Whatever music holds personal significance coming out of this year, we want to hear about it.

So here's what to do: Record a voice memo on your phone describing why a certain song encapsulates your year, and attach it in an email to vermontedition@vpr.net. (You can also just send a regular email or post a comment below, but we really want to hear your voice!) And don't worry, we can track down the music — we really just want you to tell us why the song is special.

And be sure to tune in to the live broadcast or the rebroadcast of the music show on Friday, Dec. 22 at noon and 7 p.m., respectively. We aren't able to podcast this show, so plan accordingly! (We will though have some playlists for you to enjoy well after we're off the air.)