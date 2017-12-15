Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Significant Songs: What Music Held Meaning For You In 2017?

By , , & 1 hour ago
  • Retro cassette tapes piled in front of a patterned wallpaper.
    What song spoke to you in 2017? Tell "Vermont Edition" for the annual music show.
    DutchScenery / iStock

It's almost time to take down that 2017 calendar, but before Vermont Edition takes a break ahead of the new year, it's time for the annual music show.

We had such amazing submissions last year, so we again want to know: what song tells a story about the past year for you? It doesn't need to be a new song from 2017, but rather any song that happened to speak to you in the last twelve months.

Did you get married this year and dance the night away to a tune you'll always remember? Did you psych yourself up for a career change with a special soundtrack? Maybe you dealt with personal struggles this year, but found comfort from a certain song.

Whatever music holds personal significance coming out of this year, we want to hear about it.

So here's what to do: Record a voice memo on your phone describing why a certain song encapsulates your year, and attach it in an email to vermontedition@vpr.net. (You can also just send a regular email or post a comment below, but we really want to hear your voice!) And don't worry, we can track down the music — we really just want you to tell us why the song is special.

And be sure to tune in to the live broadcast or the rebroadcast of the music show on Friday, Dec. 22 at noon and 7 p.m., respectively. We aren't able to podcast this show, so plan accordingly! (We will though have some playlists for you to enjoy well after we're off the air.)

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Music

Related Content

The Perfect Soundtrack To The Holiday Season, From VPR Music

By & Nov 21, 2017
The soundtrack to your holiday season has arrived, care of VPR's Reuben Jackson and Annalise Shelmandine.

Whatever your celebrations, VPR Music has you covered with a "genre-free" playlist, sure to make your holidays merry and bright.

Vermont Edition's Music Show: The Songs Of Your Year

By VPR Staff Dec 21, 2016
Photo: pepifoto, iStock; Illustration: Emily Alfin Johnson, VPR

For Vermont Edition's annual music show, we wanted to know: What song tells a story about 2016 for you?