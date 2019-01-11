Sizing Up The Vermont Senate With President Pro Tem Tim Ashe

Live call-in discussion: Paid family leave, a $15 per hour minimum wage and a tax-and-regulate marijuana system are expected to be some of the key issues decided on in this session of the Legislature. Vermont Edition speaks with Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe on the prospect of these and other issues.

We'll also hear about Sen. Ashe's priorities for the new biennium and on the makeup and committee assignments of the new state Senate.

Post your questions or comments for Sen. Ashe below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.