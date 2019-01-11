Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Sizing Up The Vermont Senate With President Pro Tem Tim Ashe

By & 59 minutes ago
  • The Vermont Senate is expected to act on a number of key issues this session, including paid family leave.
    The Vermont Senate is expected to act on a number of key issues this session, including paid family leave.
    Oliver Parini / VPR

Live call-in discussion: Paid family leave, a $15 per hour minimum wage and a tax-and-regulate marijuana system are expected to be some of the key issues decided on in this session of the Legislature. Vermont Edition speaks with Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe on the prospect of these and other issues.

We'll also hear about Sen. Ashe's priorities for the new biennium and on the makeup and committee assignments of the new state Senate.

Post your questions or comments for Sen. Ashe below or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Government & Politics
Tim Ashe
Vermont Senate

Related Content

Vermont Senate To Fast-Track Retail Cannabis Bill, But Path Not As Clear In House

By Jan 7, 2019
House Speaker Mitzi Johnson, left, and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe have competing views on the wisdom of moving to a tax-and-regulate model for cannabis sales in Vermont.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR file

Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe said lawmakers in his chamber will fast-track legislation that would create a retail market for cannabis sales in Vermont, but House Speaker Mitzi Johnson said she isn’t convinced Vermonters are ready for a tax-and-regulate system.

Vermont Edition: Live From The Statehouse

By , , & Jan 8, 2019
The focus turns back to Montpelier as the Legislature convenes for a new biennium.
Ric Cengeri / VPR

When the gavel sounds, the new legislative session begins. Vermont Edition will be at the Statehouse as the 75th biennial session of the Vermont Legislature convenes, broadcasting live from the Cedar Creek Room.

In Inaugural Address, Gov. Phil Scott Makes Case For 'Consensus And Compromise'

By 20 hours ago
Gov. Phil Scott called for a bi-partisan approach to dealing with the state's key issues during his inaugural address on Jan. 10, 2019
Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Times Argus

During his inaugural address Thursday afternoon, Gov. Phil Scott urged lawmakers to support bipartisan solutions to many of the challenges facing the state of Vermont. Scott said the state's experience needs to stand in contrast to "a national political environment that's brought out the worst in the public process."