Ski Resorts Prepare For Serious Cold Weather New Year's Weekend

A spokeswoman for the Vermont Ski Areas Association says visitors should not shy away from their favorite mountain over New Year's weekend.

Jay Peak shut down its upper mountain Thursday after the temperature dropped to minus 31 degrees Fahrenheit.

But Vermont Ski Areas Association communications manager Chloe Elliott says resort operators will always let people know when conditions are unsafe.

"We are expected to have some frigid temperatures this weekend, but it's certainly not something that visitors should shy away from," Elliott says. "People will have to bundle up a little bit more and maybe take some more hot cocoa breaks, but it's nothing that Vermonters can't handle."

Elliott says the cold weather is good for snowmaking, and that some Vermont resorts have all of their trails open.

The Mount Washington Observatory in New Hampshire announced that it broke its all-time low temperature record for the date Thursday (minus 34 degrees Fahrenheit.) The previous record of minus 31 was set in 1933.

This story was edited at 4:57 PM on Dec. 28, 2017 to clarify that the Mt. Washington record was a record for the date.