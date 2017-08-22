Skinks, Efts, And Underpasses: Herp It Up For Vermont's Reptiles And Amphibians

Live call-in discussion: Here's a word you might not know: herp (verb). It means to search for reptiles and amphibians. If you're a herper (noun) - either a dabbler or a full-blown frog freak - you won't want to miss this Vermont Edition. We're talking with local guru Jim Andrews; he'll give us an update on the cold-blooded world and answer your questions.

Jim Andrews is coordinator of the Vermont Reptile and Amphibian Atlas.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, August 23 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.