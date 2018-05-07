Slow Birding And Avian Communication: The 2018 Spring Bird Show

Lately, you may have had the experience of waking in the wee hours of the morning to a cacophonous symphony of bird chirps and calls: a telltale sign that spring migration is in full swing and our feathered friends are returning to Vermont.

Now that they're here, it's time for Vermont Edition's spring bird show.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler joins us to talk birds with us and answer your questions.

And we also have some questions for you: What species are you seeing? Got any birding suggestions and strategies?

Post your bird questions and comments below or email them to us at vermontedition@vpr.net. Or post a picture you've snapped of a bird you've spotted on the VPR Facebook page.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 7, 2018 at noon; Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.