Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Slow Birding And Avian Communication: The 2018 Spring Bird Show

By & 1 hour ago
  • This yellow-rumped warbler wants to hear your birs sightings, stories and questions.
    This yellow-rumped warbler wants to hear your bird sightings, stories and questions.
    Putneypics / Flickr

Lately, you may have had the experience of waking in the wee hours of the morning to a cacophonous symphony of bird chirps and calls: a telltale sign that spring migration is in full swing and our feathered friends are returning to Vermont.

Now that they're here, it's time for Vermont Edition's spring bird show.

Bird Diva Bridget Butler joins us to talk birds with us and answer your questions.

And we also have some questions for you: What species are you seeing? Got any birding suggestions and strategies?

Post your bird questions and comments below or email them to us at vermontedition@vpr.net. Or post a picture you've snapped of a bird you've spotted on the VPR Facebook page.

Broadcast live on Monday, May 7, 2018 at noon; Rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Environment

Related Content

In For A Landing: The Spring Bird Show

By & Apr 24, 2017
jtyler / iStock

Obvious signs of spring can take a while to present themselves here in the north country. Trees are slow to form buds and leaves. Flowers won't be pushing up through the cold ground for a while yet.

But one great sign of spring has revealed itself. The birds have returned.

Urge For Going: The Fall Migration Bird Show

By & Oct 24, 2016
Barb & Dean Russ & Williams / Flickr

Elections come and go, but Vermont Edition's bird shows are eternal. We're taking a brief break from politics to watch the skies as flocks migrate south for the winter.

Spring Avian Migration: The Birds Are Back!

By & Apr 18, 2016
David Duprey / AP

Take a walk outside right now, and you'll be greeted by a cacophonous symphony of avian serenaders. Robins, phoebes, red-winged blackbirds, pine warblers and others have been making their way back to their summer breeding grounds.