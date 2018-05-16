Related Program: 
VPR News

Small Vermont Schools Ask State Board Of Education Not To Limit Grant Program

By 17 minutes ago
  • The State Board of Education met in Rutland Wednesday. The board has to come up with new measurements for small school grants before June 30.
    The State Board of Education met in Rutland Wednesday. The board has to come up with new measurements for small school grants before June 30.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Representatives from small schools across Vermont attended the State Board of Education meeting in Rutland on Wednesday to try to convince the board not to change the state’s Small School Grants program.

The Legislature has directed the state board to come up with new measurements for deciding which schools get the annual grants, and the board members have to make a decision on those new metrics before June 30.

The small school grants can be as much as $100,000 a year, and for some small schools that means a classroom teacher and paraeducator in a school that might only have four or five classrooms.

Parents, board members and residents from Peacham, Marlboro, Dummerston, Barnard and Newport went before the board to talk about how important the grants are in maintaining schools in small towns.

David Kelley, from Greensboro, cautioned the board from penalizing small schools, and said there were far-reaching consequences when a town loses its school.

“As elementary schools close in small rural communities, there is less reason for young couples with children to move to those towns,” Kelley told the board. “Property values decline, tax bases erode, and more and more the heartbeat of a town flatlines.”

"As elementary schools close in small rural communities, there is less reason for young couples with children to move to those towns. Property values decline, tax bases erode, and more and more the heartbeat of a town flatlines." — David Kelley, Greensboro resident

The debate at this point centers around just how the state will decide which schools will receive the grants after July 2019.

The board will continue considering student-to-staff ratios, but they are also looking at driving distance and how close the nearest schools are. And issues like weather, geography and road conditions are coming into play.

More from VPR — Small Schools Could Take Big Hit If State Changes Grant Policy [April 13]

“Some of the changes being discussed seem designed to make almost all schools ineligible, essentially ending the grant program,” said Pamela Fraser, from Barnard. “We believe that commitments to equity and excellence require supporting some smaller schools and the students that attend them.

"And this means weighing qualitative issues with quantitative ones. Specifically this involves weighing the impact of long daily bus rides on young children that would occur if schools were to close.”

Lawmakers also directed the State Board of Education to look at academic indicators like test scores, but the board is grappling with how to do that, especially when considering issues like poverty and the smaller test score groups that smaller schools have.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Government & Politics

Related Content

As Lawmakers Close Out 2018 Session, Scott Vows Budget Veto

By May 12, 2018
Gov. Phil Scott addresses the Vermont Senate after lawmakers adjourned the legislative session Saturday night. Scott, who is expected to veto the state budget, says there's a "fundamental disagreement" between him and legislators.
Peter Hirschfeld / VPR

The $5.8 billion budget passed by the Vermont Legislature late Saturday night is supposed to fund government through the middle of 2019, but the spending plan will more likely have a shelf life of only a few days.

Small Schools Could Take Big Hit If State Changes Grant Policy

By Apr 13, 2018
First and second grade students line up to wash their hands at Marlboro Elementary School.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Lawmakers want to change how the state’s small school grants are administered, and some of Vermont’s smallest schools say it would be tough to remain open if the annual payments were taken away.

'Spending Problem' In Education? Some Challenge The Argument

By Dec 2, 2014
Thinkstock

Projections for another increase in education spending next year have amplified calls for fiscal restraint. But some people say the price tag on public schools isn’t all that unreasonable.

Student counts peaked in 1997 at about 105,000, and have slid by about 20 percent since. Spending on public education, meanwhile, has risen from about $800 million in 1997 to about $1.5 billion over the same period. Per-pupil costs, not surprisingly, have risen more sharply, from about $11,000 per student in 1997 to about $17,000 today.