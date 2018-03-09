Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Smart, But Not Dangerous: Striking The Right Balance On Machines That Think

By & 4 hours ago
  • A screenshot from one of Professor Bongard's videos shows a robot
    A screenshot from one of Professor Bongard's videos shows a robot "dreaming" about how to move.
    courtesy of Josh Bongard

In order to be as useful as possible, robots need to be able to think and act for themselves. But with that autonomy can come serious concerns about human safety. We're talking about teaching machines how to be smart and independent, without kicking off a robot uprising.

Joining us for the discussion is Josh Bongard. He runs UVM's Morphology, Evolution and Cognition laboratory. His research centers on evolutionary robotics, evolutionary computation and physical simulation.

Check out his website for a lot of cool videos and other material.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, March 9, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Technology

Related Content

More And More Cows Are Giving Milk (To Robots)

By Sep 4, 2014
Charlotte Albright / VPR

Next time you pour a nice cold glass of milk, you could have a robot to thank. That's because automated milking machines are showing up at more and more dairy farms in Vermont and New Hampshire.

The technology is cutting down on labor costs, increasing yield and teaching farmers more about the health and productivity of their herds.

Keeping Robots In Line With The Law

By editor Apr 6, 2014

Dozens of experts in law, technology and policy gathered at the University of Miami this weekend to think about one thing: robots.

The goal of the annual We Robot conference is to get the makers and the thinkers in the same room to look ahead.

Event founder Michael Froomkin, a law professor at the university, has spent most of his career working on Internet law. He says he's seen technology outpace the law countless times.