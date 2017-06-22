Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Social Justice And The Law: Vt. Student Joins National Leadership Group

By & 21 minutes ago
  • Vermont Law School students Alexis Agredo, Phanuelle Duchatelier, and Brittmy Martinez have all been named to the executive board of the National Black Law Students Association.
    Vermont Law School students Alexis Agredo, Phanuelle Duchatelier, and Brittmy Martinez have all been named to the executive board of the National Black Law Students Association.
    Vermont Law School, Courtesy

Brittmy Martinez, a rising second-year student at Vermont Law School, is one of three VLS students recently named to the National Black Law Student Association's executive board. She is the chief of staff of NBLSA. 

Martinez spoke with Vermont Edition about her involvement with NBLSA and her aspirations in the legal profession.

She says law is "one of the tools made available to a lot of people that want to enact some type of change in their communities, whether it be economic change, social change, political change." Focused on environmental law, Martinez hopes to return to her hometown of Houston, Texas after finishing at Vermont Law School.

Martinez says that she has learned to get "comfortable in uncomfortable spaces" while studying in Vermont. "Staying in your own niche doesn't effect change. You have to be able to step out of your comfort zone and visit communities that don't necessarily share your views but have the same objectives."

In addition to Martinez, the organization named VLS students Alexis Agredo as national director of programs and Phanuelle Duchatelier as national director of pre-law.

Tags: 
Education
Race & Identity
Vermont Law School
VPR News

Related Content

Assessing The Impact Of 45 Years Of Title IX

By & 4 hours ago
Title IX has been a federal law since 1972. We look at what progress women have made on campus and in business because of the law.
Stockce / iStock

On June 23, 1972, Title IX went into effect, mandating the equal treatment of all students, regardless of gender, in education programs and activities that receive federal financial assistance. So how much have education and professional opportunities for women improved in that time?