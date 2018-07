New York Philharmonic

Carter: Concerto for Orchestra (Pierre Boulez, conductor)

Bach: Concerto for Violin and Oboe (Sheryl Staples, violin; Liang Wang, oboe; Jeffrey Kahane, conductor)

Schumann: Cello Concerto in A minor, Op. 129 (Carter Brey, cello; Alan Gilbert, conductor)

Rimsky-Korsakov: Scheherazade (Frank Huang, violin; Alan Gilbert, conductor)\

Listen Thursday July 19 at 8 p.m.