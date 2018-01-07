Songs For A Winter's Night

Warm songs to bring in the year and to conclude a very chilly and windy weekend.

This program will air on Sunday January 7th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Durham County Poets will be performing at the Zenbarn in Waterbury Center on Thursday January 11th at 9 p.m.

Local Celtic harpist Dominique Dodge with special guest Emerald Rae will be performing at the New City Galerie in Burlington on Sunday January 14th at 8 p.m.

Patti Casey and Tom McKenzie will be performing at Burnham Hall in Lincoln on Saturday, January 13th. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the show begins at 7:30.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday January 13th preceded by a Community potluck and a family dance. The contradance begins at 8 pm with Nils Fredland calling and with live music by Birl.

Veteran Boston singer/songwriter Joel Cage will be performing at Brandon Music on

Saturday January 13th.

Gypsy Reel will be hosting Thursday evening Celtic sessions at the Killarney in Ludlow beginning at 6:30 p.m. every Thursday.

The VT Bluegrass Pioneers will be playing at the Jericho Tavern on Friday January 12th at 6:30 p.m.

Neko Case will be performing at the Barre Opera House on Saturday January 13th at 7:30 p.m.