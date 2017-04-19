South Burlington High School On Lockdown After 'Threatening' Message To Staff

South Burlington High School is on lockdown after staff received a "message of a threatening nature" Wednesday morning. A district spokesperson told VPR that there is not an immediate threat on campus.

According to an email from South Burlington School District Superintendent David Young, South Burlington Police "have secured the entrances to the high school and are preventing all movement within and access to the high school building."

Due to the close proximity, security protocols are also in place at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, according to Young's email.

Parents are instructed to go to the first floor conference room of the South Burlington City Hall for more information.

This is the second lockdown in as many days. According to a separate email sent to parents by the school district on Wednesday morning, "a threat was made through hacked student e-mail accounts at the high school" Tuesday in addition to a "concerning phone call later in the day."

According to the email, the South Burlington Police Department "identified both as low-level threats."

The district will provide more information at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to Superintendent Young.

This post will be updated.