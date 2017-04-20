Related Program: 
South Burlington High School On Lockdown For Second Time This Week

By VPR Staff 1 minute ago
  • Threats were also received Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the school to go into lockdown Wednesday.
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

For the second day in a row, South Burlington High School is in lockdown after staff received "another more detailed message of a threatening nature."

Threats were also received Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the school to go into lockdown Wednesday.

According to an email sent to parents from South Burlington School District Superintendent David Young, "[p]olice have secured the entrances to the high school and are preventing all movement within and access to the high school building."

Security protocols are also in place at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, due to the school's proximity to South Burlington High School.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

South Burlington
Education
