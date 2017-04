South Burlington residents have voted down the school budget for a second time.

The revised budget was defeated by a wide margin, with 56.9 percent of voters opposing the budget, compared to 43 percent voting for it.

Molly Walsh is a staff writer at Seven Days and she's been covering this issue. She spoke with VPR about the vote and what factors might have contributed to the budget failing to pass for a second time.

