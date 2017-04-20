Related Program: 
South Burlington Schools Closed Friday After 2 Lockdowns

By VPR Staff 5 hours ago
    Angela Evancie / VPR file

According to a robo call made to parents, all South Burlington schools will be closed Friday after threatening emails were received earlier in the week.

For the second day in a row, South Burlington High School was locked down Thursday after staff received "another more detailed message of a threatening nature."

Threats were also received Tuesday and Wednesday, prompting the school to go into lockdown Wednesday.

According to an email sent to parents from South Burlington School District Superintendent David Young, "[p]olice have secured the entrances to the high school and are preventing all movement within and access to the high school building."

Security protocols were also put in place at Frederick H. Tuttle Middle School, due to the school's proximity to South Burlington High School.

Update 2:03 p.m. Students will be dismissed early on Thursday afternoon. 

Update 2:43 p.m. South Burlington Superintendent David Young told reporters Thursday afternoon that due to specific threats in an email, the message was taken seriously and a lockdown was implemented.

Young said the email named several students. He said school officials escorted those students to the police station earlier today.

"With police assistance, we transported those students via a bus, with a police officer on the bus, to the police station, so that their parents could join them and know they were safe," Young said.

Young said all students were bused home. Students who drove to school can pick up their cars at a later time, and there was no parent and guardian pickup allowed.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

