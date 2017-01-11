Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

South Burlington Startup Developing Satellite Propulsion Systems

By & 12 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

A startup in South Burlington wants to get in on the ground floor of a coming revolution in small satellites. GreenScale Technologies is developing tiny propulsion systems for these small satellites.

Ryan McDevitt is the company's co-founder and lead research and design engineer. McDevitt explained to Vermont Edition on Monday that the small satellites are known as "CubeSats," describing them as "about 4-inch cubes that weigh under 10 pounds." They hitch a ride into space when larger spacecrafts are launched, McDevitt says.

"They piggyback up and they get deposited in whatever orbit is convenient for the launch provider," McDevitt says. "And what we're looking to do is to make it so that they can change their orbit, go to a different location, move around, avoid obstacles – and then safely come back down when they're done."

Listen to the full interview above for more on what CubeSats can do, how GreenScale Technologies' propulsion systems work and the planned timeline for launching a satellite with their system.

Tags: 
VPR News
Vermont Edition
The Vermont Economy
Technology

Related Content

Former Google Exec. Pitches Data Center For Vermont Yankee Property

By Dec 15, 2016
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vernon officials Wednesday night heard a pitch from former Google executive Matt Dunne, who said the Vermont Yankee property could be the perfect fit for a data center.

Drone Developments

By & Nov 21, 2016
Toby Talbot / AP

Mention drones and a variety of ideas float into people's minds. They might imagine unmanned armed military vehicles. Or the apparatus used to fly over Vermont's lush fall foliage to record videos that get posted on social media.

St. Michael's Student Uses 3-D Printer To Make Prosthetic Hands

By & Oct 6, 2016
Liam Connors / VPR

A student at St. Michael’s College wants to give people a hand — literally. Kelsey Buchanan, a junior studying art and education, started making prosthetic hands this summer using 3-D printers at the St. Michael’s maker space.

Vermont Tech CubeSat Circling Earth

By Nov 21, 2013
Carl Brandon/VTC

A four inch by four inch cube launched into space this week is sending back signals from 300 miles up.  It's one of an increasing number of relatively new and inexpensive tiny satellites called CubeSats.

What distinguishes this particular one is it began life on a workbench at Vermont Technical College in Randolph Center.