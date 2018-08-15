Related Program: 
VPR News

South Royalton Businesses Concerned With Vermont Law School's Financial Challenges

By 3 hours ago
  • Shirts with Vermont Law School on them hang in Barrister's Book Shop in downtown South Royalton.
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Barrister's Book Shop in South Royalton is owned by the Vermont Law School and run by students. The store is located on a corner in downtown South Royalton.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR
  • A scene of downtown South Royalton, Vt. With a statue, a line of parked cars and buildings in the background.
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    Downtown South Royalton. Vermont Law School is located in South Royalton, and business owners there have expressed concerns regarding the school's public financial challenges.
    Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

In South Royalton, there’s a great craft beer bar, a bustling food co-op and a new coffee shop opening — but just about anyone you ask will tell you the town’s economic future depends on a healthy Vermont Law School.

So when news got out recently that Vermont Law was cutting salaries to save money, a lot of people in town were concerned about the school’s future.

“Anybody with any common sense would tell you that they should be welcoming the law school in a small town because we haven’t got anything else,” said Matt Daley, a landlord with 14 apartments he rents in downtown South Royalton. 

Matt Daley owns 14 apartments in South Royalton and said his business depends on a healthy Vermont Law School.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

“There was a couple of grain stores here years ago, and the farms are going out, and so it’s a good thing that they've got the law school.”

In late July, it was reported that Vermont Law School was making changes to tenured faculty as part of a plan to restructure finances.

Daley heard about it, and he's heard other stories in town about the financial health of the school. He said the school only did what it had to do to survive in some very challenging times.

“I absolutely support the school, and what their financial business is is theirs,” he said. “[It’s] none of my business. Yeah, I hope they stay.”

"Anybody with any common sense would tell you that they should be welcoming the law school in a small town because we haven't got anything else." — Matt Daley, South Royalton landlord

The Five Olde Tavern and Grille is right across the street from Daley's apartments, and Dave McDerment has owned the restaurant for 14 years.

McDerment said just about every business owner in town would be affected if the school ever shut down.

“I think the law school is very important. I mean it’s a significant portion of our business,” said McDerment.  “You know, not just in the fact of the students and the faculty, but it also draws people from around the state when they have, you know, a speaker or guests. But definitely a good portion of everybody, I think, on the block's business.”

The most recent news about salary reductions at Vermont Law School follows years of falling enrollment and budget deficits.

Vermont Law School is closely tied with the downtown South Royalton business community.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Vermont Law School president Tom McHenry said small law schools across the country are all battling the same issues.

Fewer students are applying, and so law schools are offering discounts to the best students. And that means there’s less cash even as the schools' costs rise every year.

The steep drop in applicants started soon after the 2008 recession, and McHenry said colleges like Vermont Law School are still waiting for the trend to reverse.

“Nobody in the law school world expected enrollment to drop as much as it did and nobody expected it would take this long for enrollment to turn around,” he said. “So I knew coming to the law school that we were facing tremendous financial challenges. I was unaware of how great they were, how large they were. I think all of us here were unaware of how challenging it would be.”

"What we intended to have happen, happened. It's just that they didn't happen at the rate that we needed them to happen to give us the budget relief that was necessary. And so we had to make some tough decisions." — Tom McHenry, Vermont Law School president

The school has been slashing staff positions for five years, and deficit spending, with the hope that enrollment would eventually climb.

McHenry said there are some good signs — and enrollment’s up slightly — but not enough.

“What we intended to have happen, happened. It’s just that they didn't happen at the rate that we needed them to happen to give us the budget relief that was necessary,” McHenry said. “And so we had to make some tough decisions.”

Those tough decisions made a lot of people in South Royalton nervous.

Sherri Michaud owns a hair salon and said she gets a lot of customers from among the Vermont Law School community.
Credit Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

Walk up the street from Vermont Law School and you’ll find Sherri’s Headquarters, a family hair salon.

Sherri Michaud owns the salon and has been working downtown nearly 40 years. She said she’s noticed a drop in the student population.

And as far as understanding how it’s affecting staff, Michaud said when people are in her chairs, they talk.

“Some of them are very concerned about their future,” said Michaud. “Hard, kind of, I guess some ultimatums from what I understand might have been given. So it’s making it tough on some of them, some of them that have been there for many, many years.”

VLS president McHenry said the administration has finalized the course selections for this coming year, and so far, this year’s class is up slightly over last year.

And Daley, the landlord with the downtown properties, said all of his rooms are rented out through the school year.

Disclosure: Vermont Law School is a VPR underwriter.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Vermont Law School
The Vermont Economy

Related Content

Vermont Bar Association's View Of VLS, As Tenure Controversy Hits School

By Jul 18, 2018
Vermont Law School sign on a fall day in October 2012.
Toby Talbot / Associated Press FIle

There is turmoil at Vermont Law School following the news that tenure has been revoked for 14 out of 19 faculty members at the South Royalton institution. A recent VTDigger article revealed the 75 percent reduction in tenured faculty as part of a plan to help restructure finances that have taken a hit from ongoing budget deficits.

Castleton University President Explains Need For Recent Cuts And Plans For Future Growth

By Mar 11, 2018
Castleton University President Karen Scolforo sits in the office she took over in December. Scolforo says she's optomistic the univeristy will be able to correct a budget deficit of $1.5 million the university is currently facing.
Nina Keck / VPR

When Castleton University announced last month it was facing a $1.5 million budget shortfall, it raised concerns in Rutland, where the college has expanded in recent years.

Burlington College Closing Due To Financial Woes

By May 16, 2016
A federal investigation into a land deal made by Jane O'Meara Sanders while she was president of Burlington College is ongoing as of a month ago according to reporting this week by Seven Days.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR file

After years of financial troubles, Burlington College, a small alternative college in the northern end of the city, is closing its academic programs at the end of the month.

School officials announced Monday that after People's United Bank refused to renew a line of credit to the college, they had no choice but to close it.