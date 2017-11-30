South Royalton Principal Charged With Voyeurism

The principal of South Royalton High School is facing charges of voyeurism.

According to Vermont State Police, a teenage girl was temporarily staying at Principal Dean Stearns' home. She contacted state police on Wednesday, believing she was being video-taped. Police say they found evidence the girl was being recorded in a bathroom.

Police say Stearns is scheduled to be arraigned today in Windsor Superior Court. He's also facing charges of "promoting a recording of sexual conduct."

The Valley News reports Stearns submitted his resignation as South Royalton principal in October, for "personal and professional reasons, according to the local school board chair. Stearns was slated to serve in the role through June.