Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Southern New England Drought Shows Minimal Signs Of Improvement, According To Report

By 44 minutes ago
Related Programs: 
The Frequency
VPR News

Snow and rain have been falling in New England, which means the region's drought isn't getting any worse. But it isn't getting much better either.

In its latest report, the U.S. Drought Monitor says light to moderate precipitation fell on much of New England in December. Snowfalls in southern Maine were enough to downgrade the region's drought level from "severe" to "moderate." New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island also got much-needed snow and rain.

The drought monitor says more precipitation, combined with low temperatures and minimal evaporation have increased soil moisture. But drought in the southwest corner of Massachusetts; and the Northwest corner of Connecticut are still classified as "extreme."

Visit WNPR for the full story: Connecticut's Drought Isn't Getting Worse, But It Isn't Getting Much Better, Either

This report comes from the New England News Collaborative: Eight public media companies coming together to tell the story of a changing region, with support from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Tags: 
The Frequency
VPR News
Environment
New England News Collaborative
New Hampshire
Massachusetts

Related Content

What Greenland's Past And Present Tell Us About The Earth's Future

By & 6 hours ago
Joshua Brown / UVM

That map that was hung at the front of your grade school classroom included one large land mass close to Canada and the United States that went virtually ignored. There it was to the north and the east and covered with ice. Yes, Greenland.

Green Mountain College Launches $200,000 Scholarship To Encourage Sustainability

By Jan 9, 2017
Nina Keck / VPR

Officials at Green Mountain College hope a new annual $200,000 scholarship will attract students who might not otherwise consider a private college or a career in sustainability.

What's The Deal With Coydogs?

By Jan 6, 2017
Susan Morse / Keeping Track, Inc.

There’s a creature that lives in Vermont that you don’t see very often. But a lot of Vermonters recognize its unmistakable call.

A Peek Into A Sharon Tiny House During A Winter Storm

By Dec 30, 2016
VPR / Sananes

The promise of low mortgages and reduced expenses has people all over the country moving into what are called "tiny houses." Generally up to 400 square feet in size, the structures are an affordable, self-reliant alternative to typical family dwellings.