Southern New England Drought Shows Minimal Signs Of Improvement, According To Report

Snow and rain have been falling in New England, which means the region's drought isn't getting any worse. But it isn't getting much better either.

In its latest report, the U.S. Drought Monitor says light to moderate precipitation fell on much of New England in December. Snowfalls in southern Maine were enough to downgrade the region's drought level from "severe" to "moderate." New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut and Rhode Island also got much-needed snow and rain.

The drought monitor says more precipitation, combined with low temperatures and minimal evaporation have increased soil moisture. But drought in the southwest corner of Massachusetts; and the Northwest corner of Connecticut are still classified as "extreme."

