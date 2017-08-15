Southern Poverty Law Center Lists One 'Hate Group' In Burlington

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors hate groups in the country, lists one group in Burlington: The Daily Stormer, a neo-Nazi website, that encouraged users to start regional forums for planning real life meet-ups.

The Daily Stormer was started in 2013 by Andrew Anglin and named the site after a Nazi newspaper.

In August 2016, he encouraged readers to start regional forums, what he called “book clubs,” to organize meet ups in real life and to “to prepare for the coming race war.” The Southern Poverty Law Center reported that by late-2016, 31 of these groups had formed across the country.

Since the Vermont forum started in September 2016, there have been 33 posts from people living in Vermont and in the surrounding region, like New York, Northern Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

Members of the thread talk about times to meet and in June one member of the boasted that their group is “so active our book club is on the SPLC hate map.”

That same user also posted about plans to travel down the Charlottesville, Va. for the white nationalist rally over the weekend in which one woman was killed while counter-protesting.

On Sunday, GoDaddy, who hosted the Daily Stormer domain, kicked the website off its service. The company was criticized on social media for hosting The Daily Stormer. Google also announced Monday they wouldn’t host the website.