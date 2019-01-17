Speaker Mitzi Johnson Outlines Her 2019 Vermont House Agenda

Live call-in discussion: One of the goals of House Speaker Mitzi Johnson is to create economic development programs that can revitalize rural parts of Vermont. We're talking with Speaker Johnson about her priorities for the coming legislative session.

With much of the agenda set and controlled by the leaders of each chamber and the governor, Vermont Edition started coverage of the 2019 Legislature by discussing priorities with Gov. Phil Scott and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe.

Speaker Johnson joins the show Friday to discuss her take on the governor's new voluntary paid family leave plan, proposals for a tax-and-regulate system for marijuana, raising the minimum wage and a possible four-year term for governor.

Share your questions for House Speaker Johnson below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Friday, Jan. 18, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.