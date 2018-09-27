Special Coverage: Ford And Kavanaugh Appear Before Senate Judiciary Committee

U.S. Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh will be back before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday, as will Christine Blasey Ford, who alleges Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in the 1980s. Kavanaugh denies the allegations.

Both will testify under oath — Ford is scheduled to be questioned first, with Kavanaugh's testimony to follow.

VPR will carry NPR's special coverage of the hearing beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday. You can also watch the hearing below:

More from NPR:

Sen. Patrick Leahy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, posed questions to Ford on Thursday morning.

Sen Patrick Leahy says the country owes Dr. Blasey Ford a "debt of gratitude" for coming forward with her allegations of sexual assault against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and Leahy renewed his call for a FBI investigation #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) September 27, 2018

Sen Patrick Leahy directly asks Dr. Blasey Ford if there is any chance that she is "mixed up" about the identity of Brett Kavanaugh as the person who assaulted her in high school- Blasey Ford says the answer is definitely no and that it was Kavanaugh - #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) September 27, 2018

On Thursday afternoon, Leahy addressed Kavanaugh during his testimony:

Sen Patrick Leahy and Judge Kavanaugh have testy exchange over the need to have a FBI investigation to look into all the allegations of sexual assault and if Kavanaugh's high school yearbook boasting about drinking and girls is relevant #VTpoli — Bob Kinzel (@VPRKinzel) September 27, 2018

Since Ford's allegation became public, two other women — Deborah Ramirez and Julie Swetnick — have come forward publicly with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh. He also denies these allegations.

On Wednesday, the Leahy and his fellow Democrats on the Senate Judiciary Committee issued a letter to President Donald Trump that called on the president to withdraw Kavanaugh's nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court or to order the FBI to investigate the allegations.

More from NPR: "New Poll Finds Americans Deeply Divided By Gender On Kavanaugh Nomination"