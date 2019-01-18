Spice On Lots And Lots Of Snow

Music for Martin Luther King Jr., some masterful a capella, a preview of Montpelier's Spice On Snow festival, and, as always, even more!

This program will air on Sunday January 2oth from 7-10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The 2019 WalkOver Cabin Fever Series in Bristol launches on Saturday, January 26th at 8 p.m. with Jamie Masefield and Tom Cleary.

The Spice on Snow winter music festival will be happening all over Montpelier from January 24th through the 27th. Featured performers include Dana and Susan Robinson, Joel Savoy and Kelli Jones, Chris Kleeman, Mike and Ruthy, Patti Casey, Mark LeGrande, The Freight Hoppers, The Green Mountain Playboys, Ida Mae Specker, and many many more.

The Slocan Ramblers will be playing at Petit Campus in Montreal on Sunday January 27th with doors opening at 7:30 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at Tracy Hall in Norwich on Saturday January 26th with David Millstone calling and with music provided by Aaron Marcus, Joanne Garton, and Alex Kehler. Dancing begins at 8 p.m.

Downtown Bob Stannard and Those Dangerous Bluesmen will be playing the mainstage at the Highland Center for the Arts on Saturday January 26th at 7 p.m.