Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Spice Up Your Life: The Global Search For Seasonings Of The Season

By , & 26 minutes ago
  • Ground cinnamon in a spoon and cinnamon sticks on a table.
    Does cinnamon find its way into your cooking or baking more often during the holidays? We're talking spices and where they come from on this Vermont Edition.
    Derkien / iStock

Ever wonder where the spices you're using in holiday cooking or baking originated? Before they found their way to your kitchen cabinet? Well, we're going on a bit of a global adventure to find the answers.

Al Goetz recently retired from his job as a spice buyer for McCormick & Company, a career that took him all over the world tracking down spices.

We'll hear about the process of procuring spices and about popular holiday seasonings, like cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg.

Have a question about your favorite seasoning? Post it below!

And once those spices have made their across-the-world journey to your home, how might you use them? We'll also hear from cookbook author Marialisa Calta.

Post your spice questions or comments below, or email vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Food & Drink
Holiday Programming

Related Content

Sharing Stories And 'Breaking Bread' With King Arthur Flour's Head Baker

By & Nov 6, 2017
Baker and author Martin Philip, head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, has written a book that's part memoir and part cook book. It shares what he calls 75 recipes of "a baker's journey home."
Julia Reed / Harper Wave, an imprint of HarperCollins

Before he became head baker at King Arthur Flour in Norwich, Martin Philip trained as an opera singer and worked for an investment bank in New York City. Now the baker and author is sharing his expertise and answering questions for aspiring bakers.

There Are Bad Ways To Use Maple Syrup

By & Mar 16, 2017
Glass bottle of maple syrup laying down; nearby a spoon drizzles maple syrup into a small glass filled with syrup.
showcake / iStockphoto.com

There are many ways to cook with maple syrup, although not all ideas or methods are necessarily good ones.

Growing Saffron In Vermont? UVM Researcher Tests Plant's Viability

By Dec 1, 2016
Lynne McCrea / VPR

Saffron. The golden, flavorful spice has been used to season foods for thousands of years, often in rice and chicken dishes, and is largely grown in the Middle East. So what's it doing growing in Vermont?

A Spice Buyer On Why Pepper Is Dirty, And How It Gets Clean

By editor Nov 1, 2013

This week's news that the Food and Drug Administration found that 12 percent of spices imported to the U.S. are contaminated was a little disheartening.

As the FDA reported, all kinds of nasty stuff hitch a ride with spices into the country — from insects to animal excrement to pathogens. The agency looked closely at pepper and sesame seeds, but says this is an issue with lots of other spices, too.