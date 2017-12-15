Spice Up Your Life: The Global Search For Seasonings Of The Season

Ever wonder where the spices you're using in holiday cooking or baking originated? Before they found their way to your kitchen cabinet? Well, we're going on a bit of a global adventure to find the answers.

Al Goetz recently retired from his job as a spice buyer for McCormick & Company, a career that took him all over the world tracking down spices.

We'll hear about the process of procuring spices and about popular holiday seasonings, like cinnamon, vanilla and nutmeg.

And once those spices have made their across-the-world journey to your home, how might you use them? We'll also hear from cookbook author Marialisa Calta.

Broadcast live on Monday, Dec. 18, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.