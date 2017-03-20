Related Program: 
The Frequency

Is Spring Getting Longer in New Hampshire?

By 40 minutes ago
Originally published on March 20, 2017 6:02 am

Monday is the vernal equinox: that’s the beginning of spring, according to astronomers. For ecologists, spring isn’t just a matter of the earth’s rotation around the sun.  

It has to do with events like melting snow, and the tree canopy.  According to new research from the University of New Hampshire, that ecological spring, also known as the "vernal window," may be getting longer.

Research professor Alix Contosta spends a lot of timing thinking about what she calls a “philosophical” question. That is, “what is spring?”

She said historically, spring has been a brief burst of a season that starts with warming air temperatures and ends when trees have all their leaves. However, her research suggests that season may be growing longer.

“What we found,” said Contosta, “is if you have a warmer winter with less snow, spring is longer, and the time between any two transitions is longer.”

She explained that UNH has installed sensors across the state, which take incremental measurements of things like stream flow and soil temperature, then automatically dumps that data into a database.

Contosta took three years of that data and found that the warmer the winter, the longer the lag time was between events.

“So the time from when the snow starts to melt to when leaves emerge on trees, that’s a longer period.”

In addition to asking existential questions, like “what is spring,” Contosta said, she also thinks about what a longer, more drawn out spring could mean.

“If soils are really warm for a long time before trees are active, then all those nutrients that are turning over in the soil might be lost before plants can take them up,” said Contosta. “That’s what I think about when I have my scientist hat on.”

When she takes her scientist hat off – she’s still thinking about the longer-spring. Will it be too muddy to go hiking in spring? Will it mean more or less maple syrup?

Copyright 2017 New Hampshire Public Radio. To see more, visit New Hampshire Public Radio.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
New England News Collaborative
New Hampshire
Environment

Related Content

CarShare Vermont Pilot Program In Montpelier To End

By Mar 17, 2017

A small car sharing program in Montpelier is ending. The two-year pilot program, run by the non-profit CarShare Vermont in partnership with the state will end in April, after a 24-month trial.  

Beyond Lyme: New Tick-Borne Diseases On The Rise In U.S.

By Mar 13, 2017

It all started in the shower. Tucker Lane looked down, and there they were.

"Two ticks, on my right hip, directly next to each other," he says.

At the time, Lane didn't think much about it. He grew up on Cape Cod. Ticks are everywhere there in the summer. "Just another tick bite. Not a big deal," he thought.

That was June. In September, everything changed.

"I was working outside, and I just had a pounding headache," says Lane, 24, who works as a plumber and at a pizza restaurant.

Paying For Clean Water

By & Mar 15, 2017
Ric Cengeri / VPR

When it comes to bodies of water, your big boys in Vermont are Lake Champlain, Lake Memphremagog, and the Connecticut River. The rest of the state is pretty much in the watershed of these three. So when it comes to clean water, all of our waterways are interconnected.

Outdoor Radio: Peering Into A Porcupine Den

By Mar 16, 2017
Kent McFarland / Vermont Center For Ecostudies.

Porcupines can have as many as 30,000 quills on their bodies, but contrary to the popular myth, they do not 'shoot' them at enemies.  They feast on hemlock branches and are preyed upon by fisher cats.