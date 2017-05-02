Related Programs: 
VPR News
The Frequency

Springfield Slaughterhouse Receives Four USDA Violations

By 23 minutes ago

A Vermont slaughterhouse received four United States Department of Agriculture violations in the past year, and an animal rights group is asking regulators to consider withdrawing the plant's federal inspection program.

Vermont Packinghouse opened in North Springfield about three years ago.

The company specializes in processing meat from nearby farms, and it has seen its business increase with the growth of the localvore movement.

About 50 people now work at the slaughterhouse, which claims to handle its animals with respect and dignity.

But four times in the past year, Vermont Packinghouse had to suspend operations because it violated U.S.D.A. standards.

According to federal reports, Vermont Packinghouse staff failed to kill animals on the first try, which U.S.D.A. considers to be an egregious violation.

Vermont Packinghouse co-owner Arion Thiboumery says the violations occurred when the animals were allowed to move around too much, and the person operating the stun gun failed to deliver the shock adequately.

"Every one of those issues was a disappointment both for me and for the staff," Thibioumery said. "We work with animals that come from a lot of beautiful, small farms. They've lived a good life and we want to give them a good death."

Dena Jones is with the Animal Welfare Institute, an animal rights group based in Washington, D.C. She says it's unusual for one facility to receive so many violations in a single year.

After each violation, operations were suspended at Vermont Packinghouse, and Jones says the company failed to take appropriate actions to prevent it from happening again.

She says Animal Welfare Institute sent a letter to the regional U.S.D.A. office asking them to open an investigation to see if the slaughterhouse should have its federal inspection program terminated.

"Because the plant has been shut down repeatedly, and had the same thing occur again, we think they have to take the next step" Jones said.

Jones said in each occurrence, the animal suffered from the inhumane treatment.

Thiboumery says Vermont Packinghouse made upgrades to the plant to prevent further violations.

Tags: 
VPR News
The Frequency
Agriculture
The Vermont Economy
Food & Drink
Government & Politics

Related Content

On-Farm Slaughter May Be Legal, But It's Complicated

By Jan 2, 2014
VPR/Angela Evancie

A law passed last spring that led to new rules for commercial on-farm slaughter is going through some growing pains.

H-515, the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets housekeeping bill, made it legal for farmers to facilitate on-farm slaughter, but not conduct it themselves. The limitations – and wording – of the rule are causing some frustration and confusion.

With Vt. Meat Industry Booming, Ag Agency Looks To Add Inspectors

By Feb 18, 2014
Toby Talbot / AP

Vermont's slaughter and meat processing industry is booming, and meat inspectors at the Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets can't keep up.

That's according to Diane Bothfeld, deputy secretary at the Agency, who told participants at a policy roundtable at the Northeast Organic Farmers' Association of Vermont (NOFA) winter conference on Feb. 16 that the Agency is looking to expand its staff to meet a growing demand for locally butchered and processed meat.

New NEK Meat Processor Speeds Local Farmers' Goods To Market

By Aug 26, 2014
Charlotte Albright / VPR

There’s a new meat processing plant in St. Johnsbury, and that’s making it easier for livestock farmers in the Northeast Kingdom to get their goods to market. Northeast Kingdom Processing is owned by a beef rancher from Derby, and managed by an experienced meat cutter named Edmund Lessard.

Small Farms Face New Rules To Clean Up Waterways

By Aug 25, 2015
Kathleen Masterson / VPR

About 40 percent of the nutrients that run off into Lake Champlain come from farms. But surprisingly, about half that manure produced in the state actually comes from small farms. In the case of dairies, that’s defined as operations with fewer than 200 cows.