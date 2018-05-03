Square, Contra and Henry Ford: The History And Lasting Appeal Of Country Dancing

Join the discussion: It's a centuries-old tradition with a wild history and deep New England roots. We're talking about American country dancing, including contra dance. We'll hear from the author of a book that traces the story of this tradition, and we'll talk about how and why it still appeals to so many people today.

Richard Nevell is an author and filmmaker. His book A Time to Dance: American Country Dancing from Hornpipes to Hot Hash is out in a new edition.

Dana Dwinell-Yardley is a contra dancer, dance organizer and dance caller.

Broadcast Thursday, May 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.