Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

Square, Contra and Henry Ford: The History And Lasting Appeal Of Country Dancing

By , & 23 seconds ago
  • Contra and other forms of country dance have a lasting appeal. We're talking about the history behind the tradition.
    Contra and other forms of country dance have a lasting appeal. We're talking about the history behind the tradition.
    Sterling College / Flickr

Join the discussion: It's a centuries-old tradition with a wild history and deep New England roots. We're talking about American country dancing, including contra dance. We'll hear from the author of a book that traces the story of this tradition, and we'll talk about how and why it still appeals to so many people today.

Richard Nevell is an author and filmmaker. His book  A Time to Dance: American Country Dancing from Hornpipes to Hot Hash is out in a new edition.

Dana Dwinell-Yardley is a contra dancer, dance organizer and dance caller.

Post your questions and comments below, or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, May 3, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

 

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

Why We Dance

By & Apr 25, 2014
Joanna / Flickr

Do you contra dance on the weekends? Have you always want to put on a pair of tights and learn to plié? Maybe you just like to sway to the radio in your kitchen...

You may not think of yourself as a dancer, but dance is just another form of movement. And movement is essential to human culture, according to Andrea Olsen, Middlebury College dance professor and author of The Place of Dance. We'll talk to Andrea Olsen about what dance means to her and the place of dance in our lives and our culture.

One Vermont Ballet Group Is Mixing Dance With Cows In 'Farm To Ballet'

By Jul 30, 2015
Joey Jones / Photospoke

When Vermont dancer Chatch Pregger set out to mash up two of his passions, the art form of ballet and his reverence for Vermont agriculture, the combination is an outdoor performance telling the story of a farm from spring to fall.

Pregger joined VPR to talk about the performance series called Farm to Ballet.