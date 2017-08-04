Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

St. Michael's Prof Nets Grant To Study E-Cigarettes

23 minutes ago

A researcher at St. Michael's College in Colchester has been awarded more than $365,865 by the National Institutes of Health to conduct research into young people and e-cigarettes.

Electronic cigarettes have not been on the market for very long, but they've certainly taken hold. They've been marketed as smoking cessation tools, but critics say they're not effective in helping people stop smoking and instead are encouraging use and addiction by young people.

Ari Kirshenbaum is an associate professor of psychology at Saint Michael's, where he runs a psychopharmacology lab. Professor Kirshenbaum spoke on Vermont Edition about the NIH grant and some of the details of his planned research.

