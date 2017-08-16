Related Program: 
St. Mike's Hockey Players Earn Fenway First Pitch Honors For Their On-Campus Activism

  • St. Michael's College graduates Danny Divis, left, and Justin McKenzie, right, throw out first pitches at the Boston Red Sox's
    St. Michael's College graduates Danny Divis, left, and Justin McKenzie, right, throw out first pitches at the Boston Red Sox's "Vermont Night" at Fenway Park on Aug. 5. The two hockey players were awarded the Hockey Humanitarian Award last spring.
    Dan Brown / Kapitol Photography

Danny Divis and Justin McKenzie, recent St. Michael's College graduates who played on the hockey team, started the mental health awareness campaign Hope Happens Here while they were students. This past spring they were recognized with the Hockey Humanitarian Award, a national honor for collegiate athletes who give back to their community.

Their activism also got them noticed by the Boston Red Sox organization and led to them throwing out the first pitch during Vermont Night at Fenway Park on Aug. 5.

Divis spoke to Vermont Edition recently about the work that he and McKenzie have been doing, what the future holds for them and Hope Happens Here, and also what it was like to throw out that first pitch.

Listen to the interview with Divis above. Broadcast on Vermont Edition on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 during the noon hour; rebroadcast during the 7 p.m. hour.

