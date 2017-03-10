St. Patrick's Day And Much More

A wealth of local concerts related to St. Patrick's Day,and also lots of non-Irish event previews, classic Vermont bluegrass, some blues for the long month of March, and, as always, some musical surprises!

This program will air on Sunday March 12th from 7 - 10 p.m.

This week's calendar announcements:

The Walkover Concert Room in Bristol presents Jeremiah McLain and Tim Cummings in concert on Saturday March 18th at 8 p.m.

The Kibling Hill House Concert Series in Tunbridge presents Terry Lee Hale on Friday March 17th. For information and reservations please call 802 763-0100.

Next Stage Arts in Putney presents John Gorka on Sunday March 19th at 7:30 p.m.

Gypsy Reel will host their weekly session at the Killarney in Ludlow on Thursday March 16th beginning at 6:30. On March 17th the band will be at the Sitting Bull Lounge at Okemo from 3-6 p.m., and at the Killarney beginning at 7:30. They will also be giving a concert at the Slate Museum in Granville, NY on Saturday March 18th at 7 p.m.

On Friday March 17th John, Lila, & Ida Mae Specker will play a special fiddle and banjo show at Jake's Tavern in Londonderry from 7 - 10 p.m.

The Dave Keller Band will play at the Spruce Peak base lodge in Stowe on Saturday March 18th at noon.

Guitar duo Julian Lage and Chris Eldridge will be joined by Aiofe O'Donovan for a concert at Burlington's Unitarian Church on Sunday March 19th at 8 p.m.

Janie Rothfield and Allan Carr will perform at the Meetinghouse Cafe in Bennington. They will present a concert of traditional folk music on Friday March 17th at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7:30.

The Vermont Celtic Band Prydein will be giving a CD release concert at the Vergennes Opera House on Friday March 17th at 8 p.m.

The newly formed Vermont bluegrass band Northern Flyer will be playing at the Music Box in Craftsbury on Saturday evening March 18th.

The Rock Farmer Roadshow featured the Joe K. Walsh Trio at the W. Newbury Town Hall on Sunday March 19th at 3 p.m.

There will be a contra dance at the Tinmouth Community Center on Friday March 17th from 8-11 p.m. featuring wonderful live music and calling by Mary Wesley. All dances are taught, and no partner is needed!