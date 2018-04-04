The Stars of 'Super Troopers 2'

Live call-in discussion: What may be the best-known movie set in our state features syrup-chugging Vermont state troopers and several mustaches. Now, after 17 years, it has a sequel. We're talking to three members of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, the stars of Super Troopers, and now, Super Troopers 2.

We're joined by Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stohlanske.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, April 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.