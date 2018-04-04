Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

The Stars of 'Super Troopers 2'

By & 32 minutes ago
  • "Super Troopers 2" is being released on April 20.
    "Super Troopers 2" trailer screenshot / YouTube

Live call-in discussion: What may be the best-known movie set in our state features syrup-chugging Vermont state troopers and several mustaches. Now, after 17 years, it has a sequel. We're talking to three members of the Broken Lizard comedy troupe, the stars of Super Troopers, and now, Super Troopers 2.

We're joined by Steve Lemme, Paul Soter and Erik Stohlanske.

Post your questions and comments below or email us at vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast Thursday, April 5, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture

Related Content

The Origin Story Of Vermont's Very Own 'Onion'

By , & Apr 2, 2018
Screenshot from The Winooski

"Locally sourced, organic Vermont satire" — the goal, of The Winooski, according to founder Adam Hall.

Local Laughs: Vermont Comedy Finds A Home

By Feb 25, 2016
Courtesy Natalie Miller and Nathan Hartswick

Fans of comedy in Vermont now have a dedicated space to get their laugh on. Vermont Comedy Club opened its downtown Burlington doors late last year to a sold-out weekend and has been booking national comedy talent ever since.