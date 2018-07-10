State Adds 3 PFAS Chemicals To Drinking Water Advisory, Will Test Water At 10 Schools

The Vermont Department of Health is adding three new polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, to its drinking water advisory, and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says it will be testing the drinking water in 10 schools that have used cleaning supplies that contain the chemicals.

The state will test the water this week at:

Warren Elementary School

Lamoille Union USD 18

Brookfield Elementary

Smilie Memorial Elementary School

Sharon Elementary School

Grafton Elementary School

Charleston Elementary School

Marlboro Elementary School

Ripton Elementary School

Eden Central School

This post will be updated: VPR will have a complete report on the drinking water advisory and the upcoming water testing later in the day.