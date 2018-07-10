Related Program: 
State Adds 3 PFAS Chemicals To Drinking Water Advisory, Will Test Water At 10 Schools

    The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says it will be testing the drinking water in 10 schools that have used cleaning supplies that contain chemicals the Health Department has added to its drinking water advisory.
The Vermont Department of Health is adding three new polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, to its drinking water advisory, and the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation says it will be testing the drinking water in 10 schools that have used cleaning supplies that contain the chemicals.

The state will test the water this week at:

  • Warren Elementary School
  • Lamoille Union USD 18
  • Brookfield Elementary
  • Smilie Memorial Elementary School
  • Sharon Elementary School
  • Grafton Elementary School
  • Charleston Elementary School
  • Marlboro Elementary School
  • Ripton Elementary School
  • Eden Central School

This post will be updated: VPR will have a complete report on the drinking water advisory and the upcoming water testing later in the day.

 

