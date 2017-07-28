Related Program: 
Vermont Edition

State Archaeologist Unearths Vermont's Past

By & 1 hour ago
  • An archaeological dig at Jamaica State Park in 2010 found ample evidence that the site was a seasonal fishing camp at least 7,000 years ago.
    An archaeological dig at Jamaica State Park in 2010 found ample evidence that the site was a seasonal fishing camp at least 7,000 years ago.
    VPR FILE

Live call-in discussion: When we discuss archaeology in Vermont, it's not about dinosaurs or the homesteads of noted figures who lived here. Instead, we focus on the things that the everyday people who preceded us  left behind as clues about their daily existence.

Vermont State Archaeologist Jess Robinson discusses what we've learned about those who lived on this land from several thousand years ago through the present.

Post your archaeology questions here or email them to vermontedition@vpr.net.

Broadcast live on Monday, July 31, 2017 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

Tags: 
Vermont Edition
Arts & Culture
Archaeology

Related Content

Archeological Dig In West Haven Unearths Evidence Of Vermont’s Prehistoric Past

By Jul 7, 2017
Two large flake tools were found at the former Galick Farm in West Haven. The South Champlain Historical Ecology Project is conducting a dig in the Helen W. Bruckner Nature Preserve.
Melody Bodette / VPR

A team of archeologists is conducting a dig at one of the most remote farms in Vermont this summer. The South Champlain Historical Ecology Project is digging in West Haven for the second summer, and its early findings include some objects that may date back almost 11,000 years.

A Whale In Vermont? The Story Behind The State's Most Famous Fossil

By & Mar 6, 2014
Angela Evanice / VPR

In 1849, railroad workers in Charlotte found a skeleton that helped piece together Vermont’s geological history.