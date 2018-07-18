State Begins Process To Award Grants For Securing Schools

This spring, the state conducted a wide ranging survey on the security of its schools in response to an alleged attempted school shooting and allocated $4 million in grants for those schools to improve their security. Now the money is available and grant applications have been pouring in.

Rob Evans, the School Safety Liaison for the Agency of Education and Department Public Safety, explained how the money is being allocated, what it will be spent on and how that will keep Vermont schools safe.

Broadcast live on Wednesday, July 18, 2018 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.