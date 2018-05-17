State Board Selects Education Secretary Candidates For Gov. Scott To Consider

The State Board of Education has given Gov. Phil Scott three candidates to consider for the next secretary of education.

After former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe abruptly resigned, the board held an expedited search process.

Over the past few weeks, a search committee collected resumes and held seven interviews.

At the State Board of Education meeting this week, the full board approved the three candidates that Scott will now consider.

State Board Chairwoman Krista Huling shared this development in a letter to the governor Thursday, in which she noted the selected candidates meet criteria laid out in Vermont statute.

Read the full letter here: