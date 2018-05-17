Related Program: 
State Board Selects Education Secretary Candidates For Gov. Scott To Consider

    At the State Board of Education meeting this week, the full board approved the three candidates that Gov. Phil Scott will now consider to be the next secretary of education.
After former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe abruptly resigned, the board held an expedited search process.

Over the past few weeks, a search committee collected resumes and held seven interviews.

At the State Board of Education meeting this week, the full board approved the three candidates that Scott will now consider.

State Board Chairwoman Krista Huling shared this development in a letter to the governor Thursday, in which she noted the selected candidates meet criteria laid out in Vermont statute.

Tags: 
VPR News
Education
Agency of Education
Phil Scott

