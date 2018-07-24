Related Program: 
State Commission Wants Utilities To 'Be Creative' About Regulation

  • Electric vehicles and a charging station in Burlington, where utilities and car dealerships announced new incentives for electric cars on Tuesday.
    The Public Utility Commission - which regulates Vermont utilities - says alternative regulation could provide incentives for companies to invest in renewable energy or cleaner transportation alternatives, such as charging stations like pictured above.
The panel that oversees Vermont’s utilities says alternative forms of regulation could help spur investment in renewable energy or additional energy conservation.

Electric rates are traditionally set by examining a utility’s costs, deciding what’s justified and allowing a return on investment. Now the Public Utility Commission has invited utilities to think beyond that model.

Tom Knauer, the commission's policy director, pointed out that alternative regulation is voluntary.

“But for those utilities who do seek alternative regulation, the commission is encouraging them to be creative in how those utilities and their regulation plans would help advance Vermont’s energy policies and energy goals,” Knauer said.

A recent PUC order notes that a utility’s profits are usually tied to sales. But if the state wants utility customers to conserve, that can impact how much electricity a company sells. So in its order, the commission said alternative regulation could be used to break the connection between sales and profits.

Some consumer groups and outside consultants have criticized alternative regulation for failing to subject monopoly utilities to rigorous review, such as can take place in a fully litigated rate case.

The commission set out several principles for new alternative regulations plans. It said plans should balance providing flexibility to power companies, while also protecting ratepayers.

“This may be accomplished through a variety of mechanisms – for example, by aligning utility incentives with customer interests and specified policy goals,” the commission said in its order.

For example, the commission said that under a previous alternative regulation plan, Green Mountain Power was allowed to offer new products and services in a pilot program.

“Absent this mechanism for implementation, GMP may not have pursued these pilots,” the PUC stated in its order. “All revenues from these pilot programs have flowed to GMP customers to the benefit of both pilot participants and non-participants.”

Report Confirms GMP Customers Not Well-Served By Alternative Regulation

By Jan 19, 2017
A recent report commissioned by the Vermont Attorney General’s office says the system of “alternative regulation” used by Green Mountain Power for 10 years failed to hold the utility fully accountable for its spending, and customers suffered the consequences.

GMP Staff Bonuses Charged To Customers Highlight Concerns About State Regulation Of Utilities

By & Sep 8, 2016
Green Mountain Power is the only electric company in the state using "Alternative Regulation" for its customer rates, and a VPR investigation found that regulators have allowed the company to collect millions of dollars from customers to cover costs that didn't meet the regulators' own standards.

When GMP Doesn't Follow Regulators' Rules, Customers Pay

By Oct 11, 2016
A consultant hired by the state says the majority of Green Mountain Power's planned system investments haven't been properly regulated. The result is a $73 million disagreement between the state and the utility.
Green Mountain Power will collect millions of dollars from customers over the next year as reimbursement for costs that the company didn’t properly document for regulators, records show.