State Cybersecurity Chief On Evolving Threats To Vermonters' Data

By & 31 minutes ago
  • Vermont's new chief information security officer, Nicholas Andersen, says the state faces evolving threats to cybersecurity and citizen data held by the state.
Live call-in discussion: The state of Vermont will spend millions of dollars on cybersecurity through 2019 to keep the data you share with the state—like at the DMV or when you do your taxes—protected from threats in cyberspace.

We're talking with Vermont's new chief information security officer, Nicholas Andersen, about what those threats are and how they're evolving. Andersen works in the state's Agency of Digital Services.

Broadcast live on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at noon; rebroadcast at 7 p.m.

