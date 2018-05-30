State To Extend Search For PFAS Contamination Around Airport In Clarendon

By 1 hour ago
  • Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
    In a press release, the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation said the state will extend its area of concern as it tries to determine how far PFAS contamination has spread in the vicinity of the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport.
    Nina Keck / VPR

The Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation will continue testing drinking water near the Rutland-Southern Vermont Regional Airport in Clarendon.

In a release issued Wednesday, it was noted that state scientists tested 35 water supplies near the airport and found traces of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) at 17 sites.

Five of those water supplies had samples exceeding the Vermont Department of Health Drinking Water Health Advisory of 20 parts per trillion.

PFAS include the chemical PFOA, which has turned up in more than 200 wells in Bennington.

The Department of Environmental Conservation now says it will extend its area of concern around the airport to determine how far the contamination has spread.

More from VPR: Clarendon, Vt., Businesses React To Contaminated Water Notice From State [April 5]

The state doesn’t know how the wells in Clarendon were contaminated. But PFAS was used in firefighting foam and communities across the country are now finding the dangerous chemical in water supplies near airports.

According to the release, bottled water is being offered to anyone who has contaminated water, and if water supplies exceed the health advisory, users can have a filter system installed to remove the PFAS from the water.

The state has already installed two residential Point Of Entry Treatment (POET) filter systems.

Tags: 
VPR News
Water Quality
PFOA
Department of Environmental Conservation
Environment
Health

Related Content

As Feds Move To Regulate PFAS, Vermont Environmental Official Has ‘Strong Concerns’

By May 24, 2018
Vermont's Department of Health tested the blood of 477 people in Bennington County. This week, the EPA held a conference to discuss issues around chemicals like PFOA.
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

This week, the Environmental Protection Agency held a summit in Washington D.C. to discuss the environmental impact of chemicals known as PFAS.

Welch Wants EPA To Release PFOA Health Study

By May 22, 2018
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

Rep. Peter Welch has signed on to a bipartisan letter demanding that the Environmental Protection Agency released a study on the health effects of the chemicals PFOA and PFOS.

Clarendon, Vt., Businesses React To Contaminated Water Notice From State

By Apr 5, 2018
A chrome kitchen sink that is turned off.
rodho / iStock

The state of Vermont issued a "Do Not Drink" order to tenants of the Rutland Airport Business Park in Clarendon, following the detection of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in the water.

Saint-Gobain Report Says No Clear Evidence Links Company To PFOA In Second Bennington Area

By Jan 4, 2018
Howard Weiss-Tisman / VPR

The company that reached a $20 million settlement with the state over PFOA contamination in one area of Bennington says it can't be linked to pollution in another, disputed, region of town.

PFCs Found In Well Water Near Vermont Guard Base

By Sep 9, 2017
The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered PFCs in a private water well near its airport base.
Jtasphoto / iStock

The Vermont Air National Guard announced it has discovered elevated levels of Perfluorinated Compounds, also known as PFCs, in a private drinking water well near the guard base at Burlington International Airport, in South Burlington.

PFOA Probe Turns To Sites That Use Fire Fighting Foam

By Mar 16, 2016
Nina Keck / VPR

Private wells in North Bennington continue to be tested for the potentially harmful chemical PFOA, or perfluorooctanoic acid, a contaminant now believed to have originated with the closed Chemfab manufacturing plant.

But state environmental officials are also looking at other sites where the chemical may turn up, including places that regularly use fire fighting foam.